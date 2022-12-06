Uber and Uber Eats may be close to launching support for Live Activities on the iPhone

A couple more major apps are close to launching support for Live Activities on the iPhone.

As spotted by MacRumors, a new update to the Uber and Uber Eats apps show that the company is closer to launching support for the new feature. Live Activities was originally launched with iOS 16.1 but not many apps have supported the feature thus far.

That could change soon for both Uber and Uber Eats. According to the report, both of the apps were updated in November and now display a Live Activities toggle in their respective menus in the Settings app. The feature is not yet functional for public use in either app, but Uber might be doing testing internally."

Live Activities is a superpower for your Lock Screen

Apple introduced Live Activities at WWDC 2022 back in June. The feature, as the company explains it, "helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen."



The company has previewed a number of apps taking advantage of the feature including Uber, Nike Run Club, and sports through the TV app. There are a number of situations where tracking things in real-time is helpful but historically the only way to do it was to get a ton of push notifications. While it was technically effective, getting notification after notification wasn't an efficient way to alert users of updates.

Live Activities is looking to offer a better solution to that problem. With the feature, users will be able to track updates in real-time using one continuous notification at the bottom of the Lock Screen. For users with an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Live Activities will also show up in the Dynamic Island.

Hopefully, Uber and Uber Eats will be up and running on your Lock Screen soon.