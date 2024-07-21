You can run Windows 11 on your iPhone, but it sounds awful

We recently covered how Apple had finally opened the floodgates to emulators by approving UTM SE for iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro, and now we're seeing some impressive, slightly bewildering, next steps from the emulation community.

As shared on X (formerly Twitter), NTDEV revealed that Windows 11 can now run on an iPhone 15 Pro.

"Behold, probably the very first instance of Windows 11 (in form of tiny11 core) on UTM SE," the post reads.

"It is TERRIBLY slow, booting in about 20 minutes, but nonetheless, it's still Windows 11 on an iPhone 15 Pro!"

Behold, probably the very first instance of Windows 11 (in form of tiny11 core) on UTM SE. It is TERRIBLY slow, booting in about 20 minutes, but nonetheless, it's still Windows 11 on an iPhone 15 Pro! pic.twitter.com/Iyr5Txy8uhJuly 20, 2024

We'll skip for now, thanks

In this instance, NTDEV's "trying stuff so you don't have to" motto might be more correct than ever.

Aside from the slow performance and lengthy boot times, the smaller screen makes Windows 11 look like one of those horrendous pocket PCs that predated smartphones that I saw my Dad wrestle with for work before they were wiped out.

The account says a video of the build running is something it'd consider uploading, but for now, it's impressive to see such big steps made with emulation on iPhone just over a week after UTM SE made its debut on the platform - maybe macOS on the iPad could be possible one day after all.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you could emulate any platform on your iPhone or iPad, what would it be?