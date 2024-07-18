Apple's iOS 18 Math Notes has changed the way I budget plan: Here's how you can benefit too

When Apple first revealed Math Notes for iPadOS 18, I thought to myself: “That’s pretty cool, but when would I ever use it?” Now, after downloading the iOS 18 public beta and trying Math Notes on an iPhone, I’m fully convinced that these new capabilities to do calculations are going to be incredibly useful.

You see, in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Math Notes isn’t confined to the Calculator app. If you head to Notes you can type equations and do quick arithmetic all without using a calculator. If you think that sounds impressive, wait until I show you how I’ve been using these new powers to completely overhaul my budget planning.

Does this sound interesting? Here’s how you can use Math Notes in iOS 18 to quickly calculate whatever you need.

Math Notes = Win

(Image credit: Apple)

I don’t want to go too in-depth into Math Notes right now as I’ve already written about it plenty and think it deserves a dedicated how-to guide. Instead, I want to focus this article on how Math Notes can change simple tasks that you do daily without the need for an Apple Pencil or opening the Calculator app.

I’ve been using iOS 18’s calculator capabilities to simply tally up costs of my monthly expenses and then Math Notes does all the work to tell me exactly how much everything costs. This is ideal for trying to work out a vacation budget, for example. I used Math Notes in a shared note with my girlfriend earlier this week on vacation in France and it was a brilliant way to keep on top of things without constantly opening my banking apps.

To use Math Notes in Notes simply:

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Open Notes Type a word like “Rent” followed by = and a price Add as many items and prices to your list Type for example “Rent + Food =” Watch as iOS 18 calculates the total

(Image credit: Apple)

For adults out there who don’t use handwriting to do equations, this variation of Math Notes is probably going to be the way you use the new feature. It’s quick, accurate, and really easy to use.

The iOS 18 public beta doesn’t have access to Apple Intelligence but I presume Apple’s AI features will improve the power of Math Notes by allowing you to combine the calculations you do with other elements of iOS like Siri or your Mail app. iOS 18 is set to officially launch later this year alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro and being able to calculate a quick budget in Notes might just be one of its most useful new additions.