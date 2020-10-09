iPad Air 4 release date to be revealed at iPhone event

What you need to know
- Leaker Jon Prosser says Apple will announce the release date of the iPad Air at the iPhone event.
- Apple unveiled the iPad Air 4 at its September 15 event.
- The iPhone Event is October 13.
Almost a full month ago, on September 15, Apple unveiled its newest version of the iPad Air 4, which has been completely redesigned (and given a few new color options). Apple announced, at that time, that the iPad Air 4 would go on sale sometime in October. We've heard nothing about it since then.
Known Apple leaker Jon Prosser, today on Twitter, said Apple will announce the release date of the iPad Air 4 during the iPhone event.
We've speculated that Apple intentionally delayed the release date of the iPad Air 4 until after the iPhone 12 launches because it wants the iPhone to debut the A14 chip. It's possible that Apple will make them available for preorder on the same day, which we believe will be October 16, the Friday following the Apple event.
The next Apple event takes place October 13 and we believe this is when Apple will unveil the much-rumored iPhone 12 lineup. There are also rumors that a supposed HomePod mini will be announced. The rumored AirPods Studio over-ear headphones are supposedly postponed until a November Silicon Mac event, and the elusive AirTags aren't expected until next March.
This Jordan-inspired iOS 14 icon pack is what sneakerheads need
Icon packs are all the rage right now and sneakerheads are going to go crazy for this one.
The Survivalists, by the people behind Worms, comes to Apple Arcade today
There's a new game available for Apple Arcade subscribers across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. And it looks like it could be one of the best.
Accessory maker Nomad is donating 1 million masks to communities in need
Nomad is best known for making some great accessories but now it's turning its attention to something even more important – medical supplies.
You'll need a USB-C cable to charge that snazzy iPad Air 4
It's no surprise that the iPad Air 4 calls for a USB-C cable to keep it charged and ready for action. If you don't have an extra one on hand, take a look at these fine choices.