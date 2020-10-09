iPad Air 4 release date to be revealed at iPhone event

Almost a full month ago, on September 15, Apple unveiled its newest version of the iPad Air 4, which has been completely redesigned (and given a few new color options). Apple announced, at that time, that the iPad Air 4 would go on sale sometime in October. We've heard nothing about it since then.

Known Apple leaker Jon Prosser, today on Twitter, said Apple will announce the release date of the iPad Air 4 during the iPhone event.

Apple will give you the launch date of iPad Air during the October 13th event. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

We've speculated that Apple intentionally delayed the release date of the iPad Air 4 until after the iPhone 12 launches because it wants the iPhone to debut the A14 chip. It's possible that Apple will make them available for preorder on the same day, which we believe will be October 16, the Friday following the Apple event.

The next Apple event takes place October 13 and we believe this is when Apple will unveil the much-rumored iPhone 12 lineup. There are also rumors that a supposed HomePod mini will be announced. The rumored AirPods Studio over-ear headphones are supposedly postponed until a November Silicon Mac event, and the elusive AirTags aren't expected until next March.