A new report says that Apple continues to prioritize the production and delivery of its iPhone range, leaving iPad wait times as high as 9 weeks in some places.

From Nikkei Asia:

Consumers are still waiting up to nine weeks for delivery of new iPads as Apple struggles to clear a backlog that emerged last year amid the global chip and component crunch, according to Nikkei Asia's analysis of more than two months of shipping data.

Nikkei says that analysis of delivery times for all of Apple's best iPads in 25 key countries and regions including the U.S. and China reveals an average wait of around 50 days for a 64GB iPad.

By contrast, wait times for Apple's iPhone 13, the company's best iPhone released last year, have "shrunk dramatically2 from over a month in late 2021 to around 10 days.

As the report notes Apple's iPad branch was the only sector of its business that did not see growth during its record-breaking Q1, where the company recorded some $124 billion in profit.

As early as November it was reported that Apple had sharply cut back on iPad production in order to allocate more parts to its iPhone 13, slashing production by a reported 50%. Apple has enjoyed strong demand for the new iPhone since its release. According to rumors, the company is planning to release a new iPhone SE with 5G in the spring of 2022.