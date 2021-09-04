The iPad mini 5 is really starting to lag behind the rest of Apple's best iPads, which is why we're super excited by the news that Apple plans to upgrade its mini tablet later this year. In fact, rumors are we can expect an exciting redesign that will mirror the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and new iPad Air, as well as upgrades internally. Here's what we think we can expect.
Design
As mentioned, the iPad mini 6 will feature a new design according to multiple reports. As early as January we heard about a new iPad mini with thinner bezels, and there have been multiple reports since then that Apple plans to bring the iPad mini up to speed with a design reminiscent of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means squared edges and narrower bezels, as well as the end of the forehead and chin and the Home Button. Designs from leaker Jon Prosser (above) seem to confirm this.
Size
The iPad mini, thanks in part to its redesign, could herald a larger display. We've heard Apple could replace the 7.9-inch display with an 8.4 or even 8.5inch display without making the device too much bigger, thanks to the aforementioned design changes. Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the new iPad mini will be between 8.5 and 9-inches in size, which would be quite the upgrade.
Display
We did hear briefly about the prospect of a mini-LED display for iPad mini, but this rumor has been quashed. Whilst Apple might make some minor tweaks, the new iPad mini isn't expected to debut any major display upgrades.
Processor
Interestingly, we've also heard that the new iPad mini could get the same A15 processor from the iPhone 13, which would be a real statement of intent in terms of power and a huge upgrade on the current A12 offering.
Features
Rumors indicate the new iPad mini will have a USB-C connector like the Air and the Pro, as well as a Smart connector that could pave the way for a new Smart Keyboard for the device and other accessories. Touch ID will reportedly remain in the device's top button, just like the Air as well. Touch ID support would indicate the new iPad mini will not feature support for Face ID.
5G?
Yes, there are reports that the new cellular versions of the iPad mini could feature 5G connectivity for super-fast browsing on the go.
Apple Pencil
Jon Prosser has indicated that the new iPad mini could have support for a new smaller Apple Pencil more suited to use with Apple's smaller tablet.
Release date
The new iPad mini 6 will hopefully debut in 2021. From Ming-Chi Kuo:
Apple will release a new iPad mini in the second half of this year if analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed. According to a research note that also mentioned a foldable iPhone coming in 2023, TPK is the company that will benefit from the new release.
Mark Gurman recently gave the launch windows as 'the fall', so it seems likely the iPad mini isn't far away at all!
So there you have it, with the biggest design change in its 9-year history the iPad mini for 2021 looks set to be a major upgrade in previous years, making it a likely candidate for best iPad this year.
Apple store in Changsha opens to big crowds
A brand new Apple store in Changsha has opened this weekend, and large crowds were drawn to see the store on its first day.
Brazil Apple store employee bags silver at Tokyo Paralympics
Douglas Matera, an Apple Store employee at the VillageMall store in Brazil, has scored a silver medal as part of Brazil's 4x100m freestyle relay team at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Review: Tom Bihn's Techonaut is a travel backpack with tons of versatility
If you want a versatile and spacious travel bag that you can comfortably wear as a backpack, then look no further than Tom Bihn's new Techonaut.
The iPad mini 5 has a 3.5mm jack and these headphones are perfect for it!
The new iPad mini is awesome for a number of different reasons, but one of the best things about it is that it has a headphone jack: now you just need a pair of super cool headphones to go with it!