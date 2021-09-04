The iPad mini 5 is really starting to lag behind the rest of Apple's best iPads, which is why we're super excited by the news that Apple plans to upgrade its mini tablet later this year. In fact, rumors are we can expect an exciting redesign that will mirror the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and new iPad Air, as well as upgrades internally. Here's what we think we can expect. Design As mentioned, the iPad mini 6 will feature a new design according to multiple reports. As early as January we heard about a new iPad mini with thinner bezels, and there have been multiple reports since then that Apple plans to bring the iPad mini up to speed with a design reminiscent of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means squared edges and narrower bezels, as well as the end of the forehead and chin and the Home Button. Designs from leaker Jon Prosser (above) seem to confirm this. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Size The iPad mini, thanks in part to its redesign, could herald a larger display. We've heard Apple could replace the 7.9-inch display with an 8.4 or even 8.5inch display without making the device too much bigger, thanks to the aforementioned design changes. Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the new iPad mini will be between 8.5 and 9-inches in size, which would be quite the upgrade. Display We did hear briefly about the prospect of a mini-LED display for iPad mini, but this rumor has been quashed. Whilst Apple might make some minor tweaks, the new iPad mini isn't expected to debut any major display upgrades. Processor Interestingly, we've also heard that the new iPad mini could get the same A15 processor from the iPhone 13, which would be a real statement of intent in terms of power and a huge upgrade on the current A12 offering. Features Rumors indicate the new iPad mini will have a USB-C connector like the Air and the Pro, as well as a Smart connector that could pave the way for a new Smart Keyboard for the device and other accessories. Touch ID will reportedly remain in the device's top button, just like the Air as well. Touch ID support would indicate the new iPad mini will not feature support for Face ID.