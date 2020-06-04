The original iPad mini was never something Steve Jobs wanted. When tiny Android tablets started coming out, Steve snarked that you'd have to file down your fingers just to use it. I've talked about similar stories before. Hit subscribe so you don't miss any of them. Then, Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of internet services, read an article about all the reasons a smaller iPad made the same kind of sense, he picked up one of the Android half-tabs, came to the same opinion, and convinced Steve to do it. That, by the way, is one of the biggest differences between Steve Jobs and almost everyone who tries to be the next Steve Jobs — he hired smart people, and then, more times than none, he even listened to them. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo That's how Apple got the iPhone and not the Fire Phone. But, this isn't about Steve Jobs. This… is about the iPad mini and where it goes next. Previously on iPad mini...

That Steve Jobs was willing to evolve his opinions was one of his greatest strengths. But it sure didn't make things easy for Apple product teams. No one wants to watch video on an iPod, then Apple ships a video iPod. No one reads books. Then comes iBooks. You'd have to shave your fingers down to use a tiny tablet… hey, we need to ship a tiny tablet. It wasn't just the kind of whiplash that comes from going 0 to 60 in a ludicrous mode launch, it's the kind of whiplash that comes from going -60 to 60. But, luckily in this case, Apple's iOS frameworks team discovered they could shrink the existing 132ppi 9.7-inch iPad interface down to the iPhone's 163ppi, and it would fit a 7.9-inch display with tap targets that every bit as usable. Especially with the shorter throw of a smaller screen. It wasn't the result of any master plan, it was just the kind of good, solid luck that comes from having made good, solid choices in the past. Because, if they'd had to come up with yet another version of the interface, they wouldn't have made their deadline and wouldn't have pleased developers, who'd have to scramble to make yet another version of their apps. And that deadline also included the new industrial design language Jony Ive and his team had been working on for future iPads, with slimmer bezels along the side, and the new Lightning port that was going into the iPhone 5 and every iOS device that came after. At the time, it was the fastest product turn around Apple had ever done, and when it launched in October of 2012, it was a hit. But, design language aside, it was almost always a step behind. It took until 2013 to get the Retina display of the 2012 regular-sized iPads. In 2014, it kept up with Touch ID, but it took until 2015 to get the A8 chipset and laminated display the regular-sized iPad got the year before. And when the regular-sized 9.7-inch iPad went Pro in March of 2016, the iPad mini… did not. It didn't even get updated, not in 2017 when the Pro went ProMotion, and not in 2018 when the Pro got it's all-new, all-screen redesign. Not until March of 2019 when, alongside the resurrected iPad Air, it finally got bumped to an A12 Bionic chipset and support for Apple's first-gen Pencil. Though, unlike the Air, without a Smart Keyboard to call its own. And that's where the iPad mini, 5th generation, sits now. Just a step ahead of the iPod touch in the — same design you love, new internals so you can keep loving it a little longer track. iPad mini 6 rumors