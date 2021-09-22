What you need to know
- Reviews and unboxings of the new iPad mini 6 are here.
- Here's a roundup of some of the best.
Apple's new iPad mini 6 is here, and creators and influencers, as usual, are the first to get their hands on it. Here's a roundup of some of the best iPad mini unboxings and reviews:
iJustine
Marques Brownlee
Dave2D
Andru Edwards
UrAvgConsumer
DailyTekk
Sara Dietschy
SuperSaf
Christopher Lawley
MacStories
I'll cut right to the chase: I've been waiting for this kind of iPad mini refresh for years, and the device absolutely delivers on all fronts.
Lance Ulanoff
Mobile Syrup
Macworld
Apple's new iPad mini was unveiled last week alongside the iPhone 13. From Apple:
Apple today introduced the powerful new iPad mini — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — in four gorgeous finishes. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes. The new iPad mini is available to order beginning today, and will be in stores beginning Friday, September 24.
