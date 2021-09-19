Shipment times on Apple's redesigned 6th generation iPad mini are already slipping months into the future.

Certain configurations of Apple's new iPad mini are already experiencing delayed deliveries. According to the Apple Store website, some configurations are already pushed out into the middle or even late October. Others are pushed out as far out as November.

The new iPad mini in Space Gray with the 64GB and WiFi-only configuration, for example, is already pushed out to delivery dates between October 19 and November 2. It really depends on the exact configuration you are looking for as the delivery dates vary widely. The exact same configuration but in the pink color is still available for delivery on launch day (at least at the time of writing this article).

Apple announced the new iPad mini at its "California Streaming" event last week. The redesigned iPad mini takes on the form factor of the iPad Air and iPad Pro and boasts a new screen, processor, cameras, and also now works with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

Apple today introduced the powerful new iPad mini — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — in four gorgeous finishes. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.

The iPad mini will officially launch on Friday, September 24. If you are experiencing delayed shipping times for delivery to your home, you can also check to see if you'll have better luck at your local Apple Store. There are some that still have launch day availability as well.