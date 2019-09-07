If you like using multiple apps on your iPad, Apple has a bunch of multitasking options for you in iOS and iPadOS. You can keep two windows side-by-side with Split View, or temporarily bring in a new app window to fire off a quick message or some some simple research with Slide Over. You can also keep watching video from the web or an app while carrying on with other tasks thanks to picture-in-picture support.
Here's your guide to how to use your iPad's multitasking features.
How to use Slide Over and Split View on the iPad
iPads offer lots of multitasking tools that are worth using to save time, perform tasks in new ways, and yes, have more fun. Here's what you can do with multitasking on Apple's tablets.
- What does multitasking look like?
- Which iPads can take advantage of multitasking in iOS 12?
- Using Slide Over or Split View
- How to use Slide Over and Split View in iPadOS 13
- How to use App Exposé in iPadOS
How to show two app windows side by side using Split View on the iPad
Apple allows you to run two Safari windows side-by-side at any given time, letting you view more on your iPad's large screen. Starting with iPadOS 13, you'll also be able to do this with other Apple apps, as well as third-party apps that support the feature.
- How to create a Safari Split View
- How to open a link in Safari Split View
- How to turn a tab into Safari Split View
- How to switch a tab between Safari Split Views
- How to open links in the opposite Safari Views
- How to merge Safari Split View back down to tabs
- How to open a second window in an app in iPadOS 13
How to enable Picture-in-Picture mode on your iPad
With picture-in-picture (PnP), you can view video from the web or an app on your iPad while still using and working with other apps.
- What iPad models support picture-in-picture mode
- How to enter picture-in-picture mode on the iPad
- How to adjust the picture-in-picture window on the iPad
- How to interact with the picture-in-picture window
- How to disable PiP video on the iPad
