If you like using multiple apps on your iPad, Apple has a bunch of multitasking options for you in iOS and iPadOS. You can keep two windows side-by-side with Split View, or temporarily bring in a new app window to fire off a quick message or some some simple research with Slide Over. You can also keep watching video from the web or an app while carrying on with other tasks thanks to picture-in-picture support.

Here's your guide to how to use your iPad's multitasking features.

How to use Slide Over and Split View on the iPad