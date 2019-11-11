What you need to know The next-generation iPad Pro may launch in early 2020.

Two cameras and a new 3D sensor system will create new augmented reality experiences.

Apple's rumored 3D sensor will also power Apple's rumored augmented reality glasses.

Apple has been reportedly working on a new 3D sensor system that will bring next-generation augmented and virtual reality to its future phones, tablets, and wearables. Reported by Bloomberg, the first device to launch with the new sensor will be the next-generation iPad Pro, and it may be released as soon as the first half of next year:

"A new iPad Pro for release as early as the first half of 2020 will feature a new module with two camera sensors, up from one on the current model, and a small hole for the 3-D system, letting people create three-dimensional reconstructions of rooms, objects and people."

Apple plans to bring the technology to its iPhone lineup for 2020, which is also rumored to be the first iPhones featuring 5G. The new sensor is also rumored to be the driving force behind the company's augmented reality headset and glasses, which according to an earlier report were detailed in an internal presentation to over a thousand Apple employees at Apple's campus. The new devices are currently expected to ship in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The work has already begun on the software that powers these devices as well: