iPad Air $100 off - back to its lowest price ever

The iPad Air is still one of the best iPads that you can get your hands on, with loads of power on tap thanks to its M1 chip. It's also, now, at a more affordable price, thanks to this deal over at Amazon which sees $100 taken off the full price. That makes it its lowest price ever – and a better deal than the newest iPad 10th gen.

The iPad Air might not be the newest iPad, but it is still one of our favorites, especially if you like something with a larger screen, but don't want to stretch to the 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air lowest price

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air may not be the freshest iPad on the block, but it's still a great option for those looking for a powerful tablet that's not quite as expensive as the Pro models. This deal matches the previous lowest prices of the tablet, and makes it only $50 more than the 10th gen iPad is when its full price – and it's well worth the extra.

The iPad Air is a powerful tablet, make no bones about it. It may be one of the older models now, but its M1 chip is still a very solid option if you want a more powerful device that doesn't cost as much as an iPad Pro. This deal is on all the colors as well, so no matter the color of iPad you're looking for, you'll get a substantial saving.

We have seen this price before, although it has a habit of going back up in price fairly quickly. This is a solid deal, and if you've been waiting for the perfect time to pounce on an iPad Air, then this could well be it.