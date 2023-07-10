iPad Air Prime Day deal sees lowest-ever price of $499 return

The iPad Air is still one of the best iPads that you can get your hands on, thanks to the incredible M1 chip. And now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can pick up the table with $100 taken off the full price. That makes it its lowest price ever – and one of the best early iPad Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

The iPad Air might not be the newest iPad, but it is still one of our favorites, especially if you like something with a larger screen but don't want to stretch your budget to the 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air lowest price ever for Prime Day

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air may not be the freshest iPad on the block, but it's still a great option for those looking for a powerful tablet that's not quite as expensive as the Pro models. This deal matches the previous lowest prices of the tablet, and Prime Day hasn't even officially started yet.

The iPad Air is a powerful tablet, make no bones about it. It may be one of the older models now, but its M1 chip is still a very solid option if you want a more powerful device that doesn't cost as much as an iPad Pro. This deal is on all colors as well, so no matter the color of iPad you're looking for, you'll get a substantial saving.

This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new iPad or maybe even some AirPods, like the AirPods Pro 2 there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.

Stay tuned to iMore throughout the event, as we'll be the best place to know when an Apple deal is live on Amazon or if competitors try to match the flash sale.