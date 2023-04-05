iPad Air just fell back to its lowest-ever price

The iPad Air was the first tablet to receive the current industrial design language of the current crop of iPads, and then it got the second round of laptop-grade M1 chips from the iPad Pro. The latter version of the iPad Air has just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon, with a $100 discount on the tablet. That's on all but one of the color options, mostly because the purple version is out of stock.

This price has been seen before, but it never seems to last for very long so if you're looking for an iPad Air, then now could be the time to grab one. This makes it only $30 more than the iPad Mini and $50 more than the iPad 10th gen, so it's a great deal.

Lowest ever price for iPad Air

(opens in new tab) iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This price matches the previous lowest price with a $100 discount. We last saw this price in March, where it lasted for a few days before heading back up $50. This is for the 64GB version, and all the colors apart from Purple are available to buy.

iPad deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

The iPad Air remains not only one of the best iPads for students but also one of the best iPads period. Its super quick M1 processor keeps the tablet feeling speedy in use, while the 10.9-inch screen keeps everything looking shiny and high definition. It's not quite got the grunt of the most recent iPad Pro with M2, but it is still an excellent tablet for almost everyone who doesn't need one for professional work.

Remember to grab one of the best iPad Air cases when you get one, and you'll want to keep that big screen protected with one of the best iPad Air screen protectors.