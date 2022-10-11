Anyone can get an iPad mini right now for $100 off at Amazon

For probably a very limited time, Amazon is offering the iPad mini 5 for $100 off the regular price. The deal isn't technically part of Prime Day, which means it's for anyone who visits the Amazon.com website. The promotion covers all iPad mini 5 versions, including the 64GB and 256GB models, with and without cellular.

(opens in new tab) A surprising deal Deals start at $399 (opens in new tab) First introduced in early 2021, the iPad mini 5 comes in four fantastic colors and offers an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Inside, there's an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, making it the fastest iPad mini to date.

Launched in March 2021, the latest iPad mini has a lot of things going for it, starting with its incredible 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that offers True Tone and wide color. The well-reviewed tablet is a premium device with Touch ID in its Sleep/Wake button for secure authentication and Apple Pay, a 12MP Wide back camera, a 12MP front camera with Center Stage, and landscape stereo speakers. It also supports ultrafast Wi-Fi 6. The iPad mini 5 comes in purple, Starlight, pink, and Space Gray.

Currently, Amazon is offering huge discounts through its second Prime Day event of the year. However, unlike the July event, this one has a lot of deals on Apple products. They include $50 off the all-new Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab) and the new lowest price for the 2022 AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab). In addition, the M1 MacBook Air is also available at its lowest price (opens in new tab) to date at the online retailer.

And yet there's more. You can also find iPhone deals (opens in new tab), Apple TV deals (opens in new tab), and more.

The Prime Day event runs through tomorrow, October 12. So be sure to visit iMore often; we'll let you know when new deals get discovered — and whether these deals are worth it or if you should wait until an even better one posts later in the holiday shopping season.