New M2 iPad Pro could launch today, says report

Ahead of rumblings of a new iPad Pro that is just days away, a new insider report claims Apple is going to launch its brand new iPad Pro today!

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman took to Twitter overnight stating that "In case it wasn’t obvious with the “days away” wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow."

That means a brand new M2 iPad Pro could be unveiled by Apple in a matter of hours.

In case it wasn’t obvious with the “days away” wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow. https://t.co/moc5PU8hLkOctober 17, 2022 See more

iPad Pro with M2

It has been rumored for some time that Apple is planning a pretty modest upgrade to its iPad Pro lineup in the form of a new M2 processor. M2 came out earlier this year in Apple's MacBook Air, and those same performance and efficiency gains are expected to benefit the new iPad.

Otherwise, rumors indicate the iPad will not be updated externally, so no new design is on the cars. Apple's best iPad, the 12.9-inch tablet has a mini-LED display, and reports including a very recent prediction from DSCC's Ross Young indicate this technology is not going to filter down to the 11-inch model, making for quite a large disparity in display quality. Displays and sizes should remain the same as the current lineup.

Another slightly rumored change is an altered 4-pin connector for powering peripherals like the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

Alongside the iPad Pro there are rumors swirling that Apple is also going to release a big new redesign to its base-model 10th generation iPad that will feature new squared edges like the iPad Pro and iPad Air, as well as a USB-C port. However, the old Touch ID and Home Button are expected to remain as are the chin and forehead design, so don't expect thinner bezels or Face ID.

A case for this very iPad was leaked in Target just this week.

Keep your eyes peeled for the rumored iPad Pro later today!