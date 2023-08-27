Revamped iPad Pro coming in 2024 with M3 chip, OLED screen, and improved Magic Keyboard

Apple hasn't given the iPad Pro a major refresh in a while. The current model did get the upgrade to Apple's M1 chips, but it has kept the same design. We've been waiting for the next iPad Pro models for a while now, and it appears we may see them launch in 2024 with a bunch of upgrades.

We've heard quite a lot about OLED displays coming to the iPad Pro, and it looks like we're close to the launch now. In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that the next iPad Pro is likely to arrive in 2024 with OLED screens, M3 chips, and a better Magic Keyboard.

iPad Pro to skip a generation straight to M3 chips

The iPad Pro has been the best iPad Apple makes for a while now, but it didn't get an upgrade to the M2 chips. That's likely because Apple has been working on a bigger upgrade, which will pretty much be an overhaul. The upgraded iPad Pro will arrive with M3 chips and finally get OLED displays.

Gurman wrote, "The next iPad Pro models — codenamed J717, J718, J720 and J721 — will shift to the next-generation M3 chip. They will also be Apple’s first tablets with OLED displays, the same types of screens used on the iPhone since the X model in 2017. They are crisper and brighter, and reproduce colors more accurately."

Gurman says that this upgrade will arive in 2024, in two sizes — 11-inch, and 13-inch. The bigger iPad is set to get slightly bigger this time around. Gurman also wrote that Apple is planning on an improved Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro.

He wrote, "Something else coming with the new iPad Pro, I’m told, is a revamped Magic Keyboard. The new accessory makes the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop than the current setup and adds a larger trackpad."

We're not likely to see the new iPads at the September iPhone event, however, so there's still quite a bit of waiting left.