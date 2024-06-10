WWDC 2024 Live blog: All the latest Apple AI, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 news as it happens

Refresh

(Image credit: Future / Apple) Apple Intelligence: What to expect OK, so the focus is going to be on AI — that's no surprise at this point. But what are the specifics of what's going into Apple's AI overhaul of its software and devices. Here are a few topline details that you should be aware of — based on the most up-to-date news and rumors we've seen ahead of the grand unveiling: It's not fully homegrown — a partnership with OpenAI will bring a ChatGPT chatbot-style experience to Apple's software, with voice assistant Siri the likely focal point.

AI features will start as a beta offering, making them opt-in. You'll need a newer device, like an iPhone 15 Pro or M1-generation Mac and above to take advantage of them.

Existing Apple apps will get AI features built into them, rather than being all-new apps or services. Siri will be able to go deeper into these apps and intuitively use their features on your behalf, contextually aware of your needs.

Don't expect image or video generation, or AI song-making. Apple considers those sort of tools gimmicky — or at least not core to what will make its iPhone experience fundamentally better for the majority of its users.

(Image credit: Apple) Some early WWDC 2024 CarPlay announcements have already been made Apple is getting some of its smaller news out of the way ahead of the keynote address at WWDC today. In a press release, it's already revealed a suite of new accessibility features coming to CarPlay, Apple's in car smart display system. "Accessibility features coming to CarPlay include Voice Control, Color Filters, and Sound Recognition," the release explains. "With Voice Control, users can navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice. With Sound Recognition, drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing can turn on alerts to be notified of car horns and sirens." Color filters and bold text will also be introduced soon to aid those with visual impairments. Still no word of the wider "next-generation CarPlay" rollout teased at WWDC two years ago, though...

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future / Apple) AI is coming (if you're ready for a beta-like experience) The months leading up to WWDC has seen Apple come under fire from competitors and investors alike as it, at least from an outsider's perspective, seems to have been caught off guard in regards to the wider tech industry's AI acceleration. That could all change today — Apple is expected to announce a partnership with OpenAI that will bring supercharged artificial intelligence features to Siri and other apps across Apple's different device platforms. But is it ready for the masses? Perhaps not for a while — Apple insider Mark Gurman has suggested that, even after the full iOS 18 launch in the Fall, AI features on Apple devices will be in a 'beta' state, suggesting Apple is still racing to catch up with this trend, even as it prepares to show its hand. Read more: Apple Intelligence AI features for iOS 18 will be a beta test — even after full iOS 18 launch rolls out

How to watch WWDC 2024



The easiest way to watch Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote is via YouTube, as you'll find the app on most platforms, whether that's a TV or a game console. Apple showcases live events directly on the platform, and you can watch it below from 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. Read more: How to watch WWDC 2024 — iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, Apple Intelligence, and more