Six things we want from Apple’s visionOS 2 and what we know about it so far

WWDC 2024 has finally been announced and we now know Apple will introduce visionOS 2 at its yearly developer conference in June this year. Apple Vision Pro has been in our lives for a while now and, while it feels like a revolutionary bit of kit, it still has tons of growing pains. visionOS 2 is expected to fix some of these pains with all manner of bug fixes, as well as updates to existing software, and new improvements to the user experience.

Major Apple software updates pave the way for new apps, creative ways to use tech, and so much more. Where iOS 18 is expected to be “ the biggest update to iOS since the original iPhone ”, watchOS 11 is rumored to be much smaller. However, we don’t know much about the specifics of visionOS 2 just yet, though we do know we will see more about it at WWDC. We know where some of the main criticisms lie with visionOS 1 but we don’t have much information on what is expected to change just yet.

Here are six things we want to see in visionOS 2, and when we expect it to finally launch.

1. A better guest mode

As of right now, if you want to let a guest user try out your Apple Vision Pro, you have to limit them from using all apps that aren’t open or let them use whatever apps they like. This feels like a poor way to lend someone the system or even have an extra user try it for an hour here or there.

The ability to manually whitelist some apps or allow a new user screen much like that in macOS Sonoma would be a great workaround.

2. Bluetooth mice compatibility

You can technically get around this by connecting your Mac to your Apple Vision Pro and using your Mac’s mouse but, for times when you just want to use Apple Vision Pro, you are forced to rely on hand or eye tracking. With Bluetooth support for mice, just like Apple Vision Pro currently has for Bluetooth keyboards, users could more easily browse through the headset without feeling tethered to a specific desk workspace.

It means you could potentially carry a small mouse around with you and use it on any surface you spot — really driving home how versatile spatial headsets can be.

3. Journal support

First introduced in iOS 17.2, Apple’s Journal app is a great way to jot down ideas and it’s one of the best journaling apps for iPhone right now. It comes with the ability to prompt you based on your calendar and photos and makes writing down thoughts super easy. If this could get native support on Apple Vision Pro, you could lie down at night with the headset on and write down everything you think of just before bed. There are alternatives to Journal but direct support for Journal could mean taking pieces you’ve already written and working on them inside the headset.

Future entries of your Journal could even include photos shot in the headset or attached spatial videos for more immersive reading, if it manages to receive support.

4. Spatial Personas

Originally announced at WWDC last year , Spatial Personas, a more lifelike style of Persona with a transparent background, is coming to FaceTime at some point in the future. This would allow for more intuitive reactions and the ability to gesture in real space. For something like FaceTime, it could mean support for presentations or more spatial communication.

It is unsure yet when these are due to arrive or if Spatial Personas will receive support on other Apple apps but we know they are currently being worked on.

5. More lifelike Personas

Though impressive, Personas still has some way to go to get over that uncanny valley effect that is happening with them right now. Not only do they appear quite blurry but they struggle to capture some skin textures, and more. Given Personas are intended to look like you, any small mistakes become very noticeable.

We have already received some small upgrades to Persona support in recent visionOS updates but visionOS 2 could give room for bigger and better Personas.

6. Better hand and eye tracking

Since its launch, some Apple Vision Pro users have reported problems with eye and hand tracking, be it poor calibration or latency issues. Other users claim this can be fixed by recalibrating tracking or setting the spatial headset back to factory settings but this is a pretty big annoyance for many, as it requires backing up data, and losing access to the headset while you wipe everything and set it up again. There are plenty of good tips and tricks for when Apple Vision Pro tracking isn’t working , but it would be great to not have to use these.

Better hand and eye tracking support, and a few fail safes for when it fails, would be greatly appreciated in visionOS 2.

visionOS 2 rumors so far

According to MacRumors, Apple is currently testing support for a new Apple Pencil , that is compatible with Apple Vision Pro. visionOS 2 is rumored to launch this Apple Pencil support later this year.

A concept for visionOS 2 was created by one user that shows off some great-looking features like customizable Home screens, break reminders, Action button customizability, and even more augmented reality experiences. All of these would be excellent additions to visionOS 2.

What has changed since visionOS 1?

visionOS 1.1.1 launched just over a month after the spatial headset did and came with it a whole host of bug fixes and changes. Mac Virtual Display became more consistent and a bug with inconsistent Universal Control support was fixed. As well as this, EyeSight was made clearer with better hair and makeup appearances, whilst also adding greater “neck and mouth representation”.

visionOS 1.1.1 primarily focused on fixing the user experience and cleaning any bugs. These types of updates lead the way for grander changes with the .0 releases.

Why isn’t there better visionOS app support?

Back in January, Netflix’s co-CEO explained that Apple Vision Pro is “not really particularly relevant” to customers. It has a lower install base as it’s still a niche product and it has a very new app store. YouTube and Spotify have both opted to not develop Apple Vision Pro apps and won’t even allow iPad apps to be used on the platform. This means that the lack of support is an intentional choice being made.

At this point, it is on devs to start releasing apps, and not so much on Apple itself. However, Apple could certainly make the headset more enticing with better sales and more developer support.