Leak claims iPadOS 17 will bring some much-needed Stage Manager upgrades
External monitor webcam support and more.
The iPadOS 17 software update is expected to be announced during the WWDC23 opening keynote on June 5 and now a new report suggests that there are some notable improvements coming to one of the features added when iPadOS 16 arrived in late 2022.
An update that was designed to help give owners of every iPad something new to use, not just those with the best iPads, iPadOS 16 brought with it Stage Manager. That was also a feature that was brought to the Mac with macOS 13 Ventura, but it's the iPad version that we're focusing on here.
That's because a new leak claims that Apple is about to make some changes to Stage Manager that could help turn its tablets into even more capable laptop replacement machines, especially when connected to an external display like the Studio Display.
New features galore
It's worth noting right out of the gate that this latest rumor comes via the Twitter leaker @analyst941 who has a short history with these things. They successfully shared details about the iPhone 14 Pro and the Dynamic Island before the phone was announced in September 2022, but they've been very active in the build up to WWDC23. Time will tell whether their claims are accurate, but keep an open mind when reading on.
All of that being said, the leaker says (opens in new tab) that multiple Stage Manager improvements are coming including:
- External monitor webcam support.
- Audio output source settings.
- Stream Multiple audio/vid sources at once with Stage Manager on.
- Resizable dock (in external display settings only)
- Sleep iPad display; external display stays on.
Being able to connect an iPad to an external monitor and use its webcam could be a big deal for people who use their iPad during work, while the other changes appear more aimed at power users.
As for when iPadOS 17 will arrive, that WWDC announcement will likely be followed by months of betas. Then, a final version of iPadOS 17 is expected to be released to the world in or around September alongside iOS 17 as well as software updates for the Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
