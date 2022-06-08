Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is always a big deal, as it gives us a sneak peek at what's coming for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. This year, we got a taste of what's next for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9, as well as a surprise reveal of a redesigned MacBook Air with M2. As you can tell, it was definitely a jam-packed event with a lot of goodies. While many are swooning over the changes coming in iOS 16, there's also a lot to love about what we're getting with iPadOS 16 (and everything else we got from WWDC). In fact, this update is bringing the iPad closer to a laptop replacement than ever before, and perhaps it could potentially be a thing by the time the general release comes out. We may not have a Calculator app yet, but hey, Weather is finally here!

First things first — we still don't have a native Calculator app on the iPad, hilariously enough. But after 12 years, we are FINALLY getting Weather on the iPad. I mean, it's not like Weather wasn't exactly on the iPad before. It was, but only as a widget. With iOS 16, Weather is now a full-fledged app that looks and feels similar to the one we have on our favorite iPhone. This means those gorgeous animations, detailed weather conditions and climate information: all on a large screen Honestly, it's shocking that it took 12 years for this to happen. And yet, we still don't have a calculator. Hopefully, it's not another 12 years before we see Calculator on iPad. Stage Manager and external display support boost M1 iPad productivity levels