Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand review

Lululook is slowly making a name for itself as a go-to third-party brand for those that want their Apple gadget accessories to look as if they’ve been made by the Cupertino company itself. Its offering includes many aluminum and magnetic stands for iPads and iPhones, not to mention keyboard cases and Apple Watch bands.

The latest addition to its range is a welcome one: the Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand takes advantage of a modern iPad’s MagSafe capabilities, and offers three points of articulation for perfect desktop positioning, answering the few complaints we leveled at its predecessor, the Lululook Urban Magnetic iPad Stand . It's one we'd now rank alongside the best stands for iPad Pro in particular.

Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand: Price and availability

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

The Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand is available now and can be bought directly from Lululook or retailers like Amazon, with an RRP of $99.99 / £72.99. At the time of writing, it’s also being sold at a discount in the US, bringing its price down to $79.99.

That’s a little more expensive than similar products, though what you’re getting here is built to a very high quality.

At purchase, you’ll need to check if your iPad is supported by the stand. It’ll work with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th and 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generations) and iPad Air (4th and 5th generations). You’ve got one color option – Space Gray, which matches the aluminum stylings of Apple’s tablets and MacBooks.

Today's best Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand: What’s good?

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

Despite a somewhat-unnecessary logo on the foot of the stand, the Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand is a looker, as far as stands go at least. It’s a perfect match for the Space Gray products in the Apple category, and its predominantly metal construction matches what you’d expect to come out of Cupertino’s own design labs.

The stand is flexible in the way it can be positioned. Your tablet sits on a 360-degree rotatable magnetic panel, which itself can tilt right the way forwards or backwards. You’ve then got a (very stiff) hinge at the base which determines elevation. So whether you’re using your iPad a secondary display, or want it raised and angled for use with a stylus, you’ll be able to place it precisely how you’d like it to sit.

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

Lululook has done a good job to make sure your iPad stays securely on the stand, with a very strong magnetic connection to your Apple device. (Note that this stand will not be suitable for any iPad that lacks MagSafe). There’s also a silicone layer to the magnetic panel, helping to keep the back of your tablet free from scratches when snapping it on and off the stand. There is also a line marked on the silicone layer to help line up your tablet with the magnetic connection.

It’s also a relatively portable stand. If you want to set up your iPad away from home, the Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand can collapse flat (it’s about an inch thick at its thickest point when folded). It weighs just under a kilo, so you’ll have to factor that weight into your rucksack – but as far as portable workstations go, it’s very reasonable.

Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand: What’s not so good?

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

This one is a bit of a double-edged sword, but it does make the stand difficult to use – that bottom hinge is incredibly stiff, and will require significant force to adjust.

On the one hand, it’s a good thing. Larger iPads can get quite weighty, and a loose hinge could see it eventually start to move from the desired position. However, it makes it difficult to adjust on the fly, requiring two hands to put the iPad at a different height. I’m not sure what the solution here would be – perhaps a locking mechanism to release the tension in the hinge as necessary. But if you’re expecting to change the elevation of the iPad regularly, this may become an annoyance.

Also, there’s an argument to be made that the base itself should be a little heavier, to help keep the stability of the stand when at extreme angles. That’d be a trade off against portability of course, and in our testing period the stand remained stable throughout.

Finally, if your iPad sits in a thick protective case, you may want to consider removing it to ensure you have the most secure magnetic connection to your iPad as possible at all times.

Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand: Competition

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

You’ve got lots of options when it comes to iPad stands, even if you’re looking for something with a magnetic connection to the tablet. If you don’t require as many adjustment options, there’s Lululook’s own Urban Magnetic iPad Stand , for instance.

We’ve also previously looked at the MagFlött, which is very similar product to the Lululook line and has an iMac-style look – though it too has a large price tag. Other options include the Twelve South Compass Pro, Twelve South HoverBar Duo and Satechi's Desktop Stand.

Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

Buy the Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand if…

You want to use your iPad on a desktop as a second screen

You like your iPad accessories to mirror Apple’s own design language

You want complete flexibility on the orientation and height that your iPad sits at

Don’t buy the Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand if…

Your iPad does not have a MagSafe connection

You need to easily and quickly adjust the height of the stand

You keep a thick protective case on your iPad

Lululook Foldable Magnetic iPad Stand: Verdict

Well built, flexible and in keeping with the overall design principles that make Apple’s iPads so attractive in the first place, the Lululook Foldable Magnetic Stand is a great partner for your iPad. It’ll look great on your desk, and easily folds up for transport to another workspace.

It’s definitely on the premium end of the pricing scale for an iPad stand, and its lower hinge will take some force to adjust. But the overall construction and aesthetic stylings of Lululook’s iPad stand is good enough to pass as one of Apple’s own home-grown accessories. It’s well worth the money.