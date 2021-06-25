Apple released iPadOS 15 beta 2 to developers yesterday and everyone is still picking through it to see what's new. Everyone except those with a Wi-Fi + Cellular 9.7-inch iPad Pro, that is. For reasons unknown that very particular iPad Pro hasn't received the beta 2 update and it isn't clear at this point whether it ever will.

According to the release notes for the iPadOS 15 beta 2 release, the lack of availability is a known issue – but that's as far as Apple is going right now.

General. Known Issues: iPadOS 15 beta 2 isn't available for iPad Pro (9.7 inch) (WiFi + Cellular). (79629736)

It's fair to say that something has gone very wrong with iPadOS 15 on that particular iPad Pro and it's particularly interesting that this is the cellular version – the Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro doesn't appear to be afflicted.

Anyone running an affected iPad Pro with iPadOS 15 beta 1 installed won't be able to update to beta 2 and it isn't clear yet whether that is a temporary situation or not. It's possible Apple will simply skip beta 2 for that device, jumping straight to beta 3 – likely in a couple of weeks if the normal release cadence is followed.

Anyone with an iPad that's out in the cold today could do worse than check out our list of the best iPad deals in case they want to pick up a new testing device!