October 27, 2021: Apple releases first iPadOS 15.2 beta to developers

Apple has launched the first iPadOS 15.2 beta to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

October 21, 2021: Apple seeds second release candidate of iPadOS 15.1 to developers with iPad mini 6

Apple has launched the second release candidate for iPadOS 15.1 to developers, specifically for the iPad mini 6. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

October 18, 2021: Apple launches release candidate of iPadOS 15.1 to developers

Apple has launched the release candidate for iPadOS 15.1 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

October 13, 2021: Apple launches fourth iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers

Apple has launched the fourth iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

October 6, 2021: Apple launches third iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers

Apple has launched the third iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

September 28, 2021: Apple launches second iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers

Apple has launched the second iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

September 21, 2021: Apple launches first iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers

Apple has launched the first iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

September 14, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 RC

Apple has launched the release candidate of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

August 31, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 beta 8

Apple has launched the eighth beta of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

August 25, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 beta 7

Apple has launched the seventh beta of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

August 17, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 beta 6

Apple has launched the sixth beta of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

August 10, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 beta 5

Apple has launched the fifth beta of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

July 27, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 beta 4

Apple has launched the fourth beta of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

July 14, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 beta 3

Apple has launched the third beta of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

June 24, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 beta 2

Apple has launched the second beta of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download this updated build over-the-air just as you would any other beta update.

June 7, 2021: Apple launches iPadOS 15 beta 1

Apple has launched the first beta of iPadOS 15 to developers. You can download the beta now and install it via your Mac, and you should be able to install the profile and download the beta as an over-the-air update directly to your iPad soon.

June 7, 2021: Apple announces iPadOS 15

Apple has officially announced iPadOS 15. There are a lot of changes that need to be tested before it launches to the public this fall, so developers will be able to get their hands on the initial beta version soon.