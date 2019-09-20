What you need to know
- Users are noting their iPhone 11 in-store pickup and shipping orders have been delayed.
- An email sent out to one customer blamed the delay on logistical issues.
- The same email said their order would be delayed by one or two days.
Today was supposed to be a day of celebration, a day when millions of people around the world got their hands on Apple's newest iPhone. Sadly, some people are saying their orders have been delayed at the last minute, leading to some very angry customers.
Several reports across Twitter reveal some iPhone 11 orders for in-store pickup and shipping have been delayed by a few days. According to an email being sent out to customers, Apple has encountered logistical issues.
Anyway, I'm quite disappointed with @Apple. I supposed to pick up my iPhone 11 this noon, but they had last-minute logistical issues and need to delay it for 1-2 days 😪— Evita (@evitajin) September 20, 2019
Then, what's the point of preorder thing? 🙄
48hr delay on iPhone 11 pro max deliveries from @ThreeUK , not the best way to start my new contract...😩— DONT DREAM IT. BE IT (@funkyjammy) September 20, 2019
not cool @ATT to delay the delivery of iPhone 11 pro by 1 month at the very last minute. Not cool #att!!!— Mohammad Sedighi (@m_sedighi) September 20, 2019
Here's one email, which was posted on Twitter:
Thank you for your recent order with the Apple Store. We know you're excited to pick up your new product.
Unfortunately, due to some last minute logistical issues, your order will not be ready for pickup during your check-in time.
As soon as your order is ready for pickup, we'll let you know via email. We expect this to be no later than Monday.
We apologize for the delay in getting your new product into your hands. We're working quickly to resolve this issue.
That's the last thing Apple fans want to see the day a new iPhone becomes available. The good news is Apple is promising to rectify the issue over the next couple of days, but that might be little consolation to fans who expected to get their hands on a new device today.
When the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro went up for preorder, shipments were quickly pushed back into October, suggesting the devices were much more popular than anticipated. Looks like demand is resulting in some unforeseen delays, and here we are.
Fortunately, not every order has been delayed, as people reported receiving their devices without issue. However, that will likely be little solace for those who have experienced a delay. Let's just hope there aren't anymore problems going forward.
