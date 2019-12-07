What you need to know
- Apple has shared an internal document with Authorized Service Providers.
- The document advises users to update to iOS 12.3 to ensure the camera button functions.
- It also tells technicians how to train customers whose issue may be due to user error.
For users who have been having issues with getting the camera button on the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case to work, the fix might come in the form of a software update. Reported by Macrumors, Apple has sent communication to its Apple Authorized Service Providers that some owners of the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max may report issues with the camera button.
Apple has instructed technicians to check and make sure the iPhone that the customer is using with the case is updated to the latest version of iOS. The company has informed service providers that the camera button on the Smart Battery Case is not guaranteed to function properly unless the iPhone it is being used with is updated to iOS 12.3.
The document also has instructed technicians on how to educate users who may be reporting issues when the cause is actually user error. Service providers should ensure that customers are not just quick pressing the camera button, which is apparently a common mistake, but holding it down in order to open the Camera app.
The Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max is available now for $129. The new version is the first to include a dedicated camera button, which has taken the spotlight from the extra battery in iMore's review.
Unlimited power and convenience
Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro
Power for shutterbugs
The Apple Smart Battery Case packs in enough power to extend your iPhone 11 Pro battery life by 50 percent. The addition of the dedicated camera button is welcome, providing an even faster and easier way to take photos.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy a cellular Apple Watch in New Zealand
The Apple Watch Cellular is now available to buy in New Zealand from the Apple website.
Fix on the way for speaker popping in the 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple has confirmed previous reports that many Macbook Pro 16-inch users are experiencing popping coming from the laptop's speakers.
This stylish leather iPhone case from Native Union is as unique as you are
It's not enough just to protect your iPhone from life's little bumps, you want to give it some panache as well. The Native Union Clic Marquetry iPhone Case will be right up your alley.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro while saving money with deals on cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.