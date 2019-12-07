For users who have been having issues with getting the camera button on the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case to work, the fix might come in the form of a software update. Reported by Macrumors, Apple has sent communication to its Apple Authorized Service Providers that some owners of the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max may report issues with the camera button.

Apple has instructed technicians to check and make sure the iPhone that the customer is using with the case is updated to the latest version of iOS. The company has informed service providers that the camera button on the Smart Battery Case is not guaranteed to function properly unless the iPhone it is being used with is updated to iOS 12.3.