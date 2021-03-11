The Chinese smartphone market is experiencing a sharp decline after initially starting off 2021 strong.

According to an investor's note from JP Morgan that has been obtained by AppleInsider, lead analyst Samik Chatterjee points to results from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) for the month of February.

Shipments in China of both international brands and domestic brands plummeted in February, the data shows. Internationally produced devices, largely comprised of Apple iPhones, dropped 66% month-over-month. Domestic device shipments declined 42% in the same period.

According to the report, the average drop for international shipments in February is around 40%, but this year the country experienced a 66% decline. Smartphone shipments by international companies only reached 2.2 million units in the month, a sharp decline from the 6 million units shipped in both December and January.

Chatterjee said that the decline may indicate a less-than-expected desire for 5G upgrades.