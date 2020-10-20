Since Apple just made OLED standard across the lineup, the role of biggest differentiator between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is now being played by... the camera system.

iPhone 12 Camera: Brighter wide angle

The iPhone 12, like the iPhone 11, has dual cameras. If you're coming from an iPhone 7 or 8 Plus, or X or XS, it's a different kind of dual-camera system — wide-angle and ultra-wide instead of wide-angle and telephoto. In other words, it quote-unquote zooms out instead of zooming in. The effective 26mm wide-angle, which has always been the best camera on the iPhone, is even better on the iPhone 12. Because, brighter. It has a faster f/1.6 aperture. So, it's not Barry Allen or anything, but it's still the fastest iPhone alive and lets it take in 27% more light. Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now! It's also got a new 7-element lens system, one more element than before, so you get less noise and better sharpness, as well, especially around the edges. And, the optical image stabilization, or OIS, can now make 500 micro-adjustments per second, so it can stay open longer and steadier.

For most people, this just means you'll get better photos in lower light than over before. Which is good. iPhone 12 Camera: Better ultra wide-angle The effective 13mm, 120º ultra-wide-angle, which has been the weakest camera since Apple introduced it last year… is still pretty weak, at least comparatively. But, what Apple can't beat with big physics, they're throwing even more big compute at. Specifically, computational lens correction. See, the wider the lens, the more the distortion around the edges. One minute, ultra-wide, the next, boom, fish-eye. So, Apple is using the image signal processor, and what I'm guessing might be some very fancy ARKit-style scene intelligence, to straighten out lines and normalize faces, at least to some extent.

Typically, that's something that you'd pay thousands and thousands of dollars to get a special, real-world architectural lens for, but here, now it's just one more check off the computational photography boxes. (I do find the effect works best if I'm at mid-level with my subject.) iPhone 12 Camera: More computational Apple's also iterated their smart HDR feature to version 3 and expanded both Night Mode and Deep Fusion to the ultra-wide camera now as well. (The selfie camera on the front, too, while they were at it.) Smart HDR typically handles bright scenes, making sure skies aren't blown out or details aren't lost in shadows. Deep fusion works best in the middle, less bright, shadowed, indoors, and the like, preserving texture and detail. Night Mode just stacks and brackets the crap out of low-light to almost no light photos, so it can bring out the subject while minimizing blur and noise and maintaining that night time mood. The iPhone can take multiple photos so fast, and round trip them through the image signal processor and compute engines so quickly, that it can just figure out what the different elements are in any given scene, process them on a pixel-by-pixel basis, and take all the best bits from all the best frames and serve you up something far better than the sum of any of those bits. Some phones have bigger optics, others better algorithms, but no one is currently balancing the atoms and bits the way Apple is with the iPhone, and when you look at the results, not so much year-over-year, but over the stretch of a few years, the improvements are remarkable. Especially in low light and depth compared to the iPhone 7 or HDR compared to the iPhone XS. iPhone 12 Pro Camera: Same telephoto... for now