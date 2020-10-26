We knew this was coming. Everybody knew this was coming. Ever since the moment we saw the updated iPad Pro a couple of years ago — the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5-style squared off sides have returned.

iPhone 12: Forward to the past After half a decade of curved glass and rounded antenna bands, Apple has taken the iPhone design language… not back to the future but… forward to the past. It's the way iPhones looked for almost half a decade. From June of 2010 to September of 2014, when the iPod touch and iPad mini's design language came to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. More curved and rounder even, front and back. And promptly stayed that way. Until now. The iPhone 12 borrows most heavily from the iPhone 5, because aluminum. It manages the same trick of feeling just as impossibly light for its size. Like it's not a real phone but one of those dummy phones at carrier stores light. 15% less volume than the iPhone 11 light. The squared off edges feel every bit as good — or bad, if you preferred the curves. For me, they dig in just a little for a more secure grip. But because the back is glossy glass and not textured aluminum, and because anodization seems a little thicker, the overall feeling is different. At least on my deep blue review unit. Yeah, this year it comes in deep blue, but also black, white, a minty green, and Product RED. Same with the iPhone 12 Pro. Which comes in the lighter, slightly more teal looking Pacific Blue, but also comes in silver, and, like the new Apple Watch, graphite and 18-K-as-in-Kardashian gold. Which is... kinda fitting since the last of the squared-off iPhones, the iPhone 5s, was also the first of the gold iPhones. A lighter, champagne gold, with the internal code name — wait for it! — Kardashian! Now, for the 12 Pro, the very iPhone 4-like antennae band is also in a very iPhone 4-like stainless steel. Which is what Apple's been using for he higher-end iPhones since the iPhone X. It still feels light for the size, though not as light, but the lack of the curve also makes it feel slightly thicker. And, obviously, since this, the smaller of the iPhone 12 Pros, is now as big as the iPhone 12, same size as the previous iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, just bigger in general than the iPhone 11 Pro. But I've always wanted the non-Max Pro in this size. Just the perfect middle-ground size. iPhone 12: Similar, not the same