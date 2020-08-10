"Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later." Wait, what? The statement Not to get all Gandalf about it, but is an Apple product ever early or ever really late? Or does it only arrive precisely when Apple ships it? Opinions honestly vary. Some people feel passionately that unless and until a company announces a product and shipping date, that product can't be delayed. Which is why Apple almost never pre-announces anything. They vastly prefer to show up and ship. And on the rare occasions when they have, like with AirPods and HomePods, they've been burned by legit delays. And, well, with AirPower, just straight up immolated. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Other people, though, feel that if internal schedules are missed, even if the products have never been so much as mentioned externally, those products still count as delayed. The iPhone's had its share of both over the years. But let me know which side of that argument you fall on in the comments. Regardless, this time Apple's chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, came straight out said it. It was on Apple's quarterly financial results call, and it was in order to help set expectations for the next quarter, a quarter for which Apple is not providing any of the usual guidance, because 2020 is ridiculous, but he said what he said. "Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later. " The reaction

As soon as Maestri said those words, said the new iPhone would be coming a few weeks later, the socials, the comments, the commentarians, they all exploded. Headlines everywhere. iPhone 12 delayed! Google News alerts on those keywords broke the internet harder than Kim Kardashians behind. And this time market movers didn't even get to plant their usual false rumors with their favorite big media enablers to cover their positions. It came straight from Apple. Imagine the chagrin. And the shock. All the shook. Even though, the instant Apple went into lock down earlier in the spring and has been on work-from-home ever since, everyone and their astromech new it would cause all shades of product delays, we just had to treat this as shocking news… and I-told-you-sos… contortionisticaly at the same time. Bonus points, though, to the people who immediately asked what that meant of Apple Watch and iOS 14 — two things Apple didn't feel the need to address at the same time. Well, more on that in a hot take minute. The precedents Now, the iPhone hasn't always been announced in September and, even when it has, it hasn't always shipped in September. The first iPhone was announced in January, because Steve Jobs would be damned if he'd let something like FCC filings announce it before he could. And it shipped 6-months later in June. The next few iPhones, from the iPhone 3G to the iPhone 4, were announced during Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC, in June and shipped shortly thereafter. Except for the white iPhone 4, which had issues with the color messing with the sensors, and ended up shipping almost 6 months later. You want talk about your Jobs-era delays, there you go. Then, issues with Siri pushed back both the announcement and release of the iPhone 4s… all the way to October. Months later than was originally hoped. Now, prior to that, the iPod had been Apple's big holiday moneymaker and so it'd been the star of Apple's big September show. The iPod was losing steam, though, and the iPhone.. well, the iPhone was becoming pure fire. So, from version 5 on, the iPhone got the fall spotlight. And, since then, up until the current iPhone 11, you could count on Apple hosting an event and announcing a new iPhone or couple or few on or around the second Tuesday of every September. It was pretty much the safest bet in tech. Announce being the key word there, because shipping still varied. In 2017, the iPhone X was announced on September 12th but only shipped on November 3rd. In 2018, the iPhone XR was also announced on September 12th but shipped on October 28. So, all this to say, an iPhone shipping later than September isn't entirely without precedent. It's not even usual. But all the iPhones… and maybe the Apple Watch, even iOS? Yeah, we need to talk. The reality