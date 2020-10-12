iPhone 12 icons pop up on iCloud website, reveal smaller notch

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has uploaded four new iPhone icons to the iCloud website. The new icons, while small in resolution, seem to depict the front of the four new iPhone 12 models. When compared to the icons for the iPhone 11 lineup, the new iPhones seem to feature a slightly smaller notch.

The new icons were spotted by @AppleSWUpdates on Twitter, who posted that the names of the images are for the "iPhone13,1 13,2 13,3 and 13,4." This would indicate that these new icons are for the iPhone 12 lineup, as the names for the current iPhone lineup begin with 12.

Have you ever noticed those images in the iCloud or the Apple ID website? Apple has uploaded 4 images for the iPhone13,1 13,2 13,3 and 13,4. No released iPhone uses those identifiers (the SE 2 is 12,8)👀 Just saying that those images are identical to the one used for the 11 Pro pic.twitter.com/7uRuuKu8aN — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) October 11, 2020

9to5Mac compared the images of the current iPhones and the new iPhones and discovered that at least one of the new iPhones, most likely the iPhone 12 mini, will feature a smaller notch.