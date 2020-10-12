Verizon BOGO Alert! Get two iPhone 11 for $15/mo with a new Unlimited line

Less notch

iPhone 12 icons pop up on iCloud website, reveal smaller notch

iPhone 12 mini might get a mini notch.
Joe Wituschek

iPhone 12 iCloud iconsSource: 9to5Mac

What you need to know

  • iPhone 12 icons have landed on the iCloud website.
  • They show off a smaller notch on at least one of the models.
  • Apple will announce its new iPhone lineup at tomorrow's "Hi, Speed" event.

Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has uploaded four new iPhone icons to the iCloud website. The new icons, while small in resolution, seem to depict the front of the four new iPhone 12 models. When compared to the icons for the iPhone 11 lineup, the new iPhones seem to feature a slightly smaller notch.

The new icons were spotted by @AppleSWUpdates on Twitter, who posted that the names of the images are for the "iPhone13,1 13,2 13,3 and 13,4." This would indicate that these new icons are for the iPhone 12 lineup, as the names for the current iPhone lineup begin with 12.

9to5Mac compared the images of the current iPhones and the new iPhones and discovered that at least one of the new iPhones, most likely the iPhone 12 mini, will feature a smaller notch.

Based on rumors, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a new design with flat edges and at least one of the new models — probably the iPhone 12 mini — will have a slightly smaller notch. When we compare the two icons closely, we can see that in fact the notch is a bit smaller — but nothing extremely noticeable.

iPhone 12 Notch ComparisonSource: 9to5Mac

Apple is set to announce its new iPhone 12 lineup at tomorrow's "Hi, Speed" event, which will kick off at 10:00 AM PT. Other announcements could include the company's new AirPods Studio headphones, AirTags, and HomePod mini.

