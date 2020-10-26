Iphone 12 Pro Pacific Blue PinkSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

Apple released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last week and we're all getting to grips with our new toys. One person who is more qualified to talk about their camera capabilities than most is photographer Tyler Stalman. And he's done exactly that in a new YouTube video – iPhone 12: A Photographer's Review.

Running at more than 16 minutes the video takes a look at both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro compared with older devices – not just iPhone 11 Pro. The argument here is that most people shouldn't be upgrading from a year-old model, so we see an iPhone X dragged into the fray. Anyone upgrading from 2017's iPhone is in for a treat!

Testing the camera features of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

I won't go into the video too much because you're way better off just watching it, if only to see what the cameras can do when put into the hands of someone who knows what they're doing. But the gist is pretty simple – both of these cameras are pretty great but the best has to be iPhone 12 Pro thanks to the LiDAR Scanner and support for Dolby Vision HDR video recording at 60fps.

But that might only be the case for a few weeks. The upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max, with its improved camera system, will be the one to go for if your hands will accommodate it.

