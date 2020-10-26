What you need to know
- Photographer Tyler Stalman has a new YouTube video out where he reviews iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
- He shows us how the two new iPhones compare to older iPhones across photography and videography.
- He also goes into more detail about what the new software and hardware changes mean.
Apple released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last week and we're all getting to grips with our new toys. One person who is more qualified to talk about their camera capabilities than most is photographer Tyler Stalman. And he's done exactly that in a new YouTube video – iPhone 12: A Photographer's Review.
Running at more than 16 minutes the video takes a look at both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro compared with older devices – not just iPhone 11 Pro. The argument here is that most people shouldn't be upgrading from a year-old model, so we see an iPhone X dragged into the fray. Anyone upgrading from 2017's iPhone is in for a treat!
Testing the camera features of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro
I won't go into the video too much because you're way better off just watching it, if only to see what the cameras can do when put into the hands of someone who knows what they're doing. But the gist is pretty simple – both of these cameras are pretty great but the best has to be iPhone 12 Pro thanks to the LiDAR Scanner and support for Dolby Vision HDR video recording at 60fps.
But that might only be the case for a few weeks. The upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max, with its improved camera system, will be the one to go for if your hands will accommodate it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AirPods, AirPods Pro to get refreshes starting the first half of 2021
Apple is said to be working on new versions of the popular AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.
More smartphone makers to follow Apple in ditching headphones from boxes
A recent DigiTimes report includes an indication that more smartphone makers will follow Apple's lead in ditching headphones from their smartphone boxes, a move that will benefit sales of true wireless products.
The MagSafe Charger may leave a circular imprint on leather iPhone cases
According to a new Apple Support document, the company is warning those who use a leather case with their iPhone of potential imprints.
Colorful choices! So which iPhone 12 shade is right for you?
This year, you can select from five colors for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Which one is your favorite? You decide!