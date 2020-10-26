Apple released iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro last week and we're all getting to grips with our new toys. One person who is more qualified to talk about their camera capabilities than most is photographer Tyler Stalman. And he's done exactly that in a new YouTube video – iPhone 12: A Photographer's Review.

Running at more than 16 minutes the video takes a look at both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro compared with older devices – not just iPhone 11 Pro. The argument here is that most people shouldn't be upgrading from a year-old model, so we see an iPhone X dragged into the fray. Anyone upgrading from 2017's iPhone is in for a treat!