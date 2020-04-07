What you need to know
- Jon Prosser says that the iPhone 12 is nearly finalized.
- He's revealed several details about four purported models of iPhone.
- They include stainless steel bodies, an A14 processor and 5G!
Jon Prosser says that Apple may have finalized the design for all of its iPhone 12 models, giving us a hint at what we might be able to expect when they arrive.
Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020
Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯
Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀
Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2
In a Tweet Prosser stated:
His leak reveals four models of iPhone, two iPhone 12 models, and iPhone 12 Pro, and a 12 Pro Max.
The details according to his report are as follows:
iPhone 12 (5.4") * Codename: D52G * Aluminum Body * Smaller Notch * A14 and 5G * 2 Cameras
iPhone 12 (6.1") * * Codename: D53G * Aluminum Body * Smaller Notch * A14 and 5G * 2 Cameras
iPhone 12 Pro (6.1") ** Codename: D53P * Stainless Steel * Smaller Notch * A14 and 5G * 3 Cameras + LiDAR
iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7") * Codename: D54P * Stainless Steel Body * Smaller Notch * A14 and 5G * 3 Cameras + LiDAR
If Prosser is on the money here (and he usually is) we can expect four new iPhone towards the end of this year. The two lower-end models will feature just two cameras and aluminum bodies, whilst the Pro version of the phone will be stainless steel, with 3 cameras and a LiDAR scanner, which debuted recently in the new iPad Pro.
This report corroborates with a leak on Twitter reportedly showing a leaked iPhone images with a smaller notch and a redesigned rear camera housing.
@EveryApplePro @jon_prosser @rsgnl @MaxWinebach @9to5mac— Fudge (@choco_bit) April 7, 2020
Maybe this might interest you more? pic.twitter.com/unXeJUJ7jM
Last week, iMore reported that Jon Prosser's most up to date information for the iPhone SE launch has Apple tipped to announce a new phone on either April 14 or 15, with a release the following week.
