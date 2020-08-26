Jon Prosser has leaked hands-on video footage of the iPhone 12 which appears to show the phone has a 120hz refresh rate setting.

On Tuesday, Prosser shared images suggesting the iPhone 12 would feature these settings, and promised a follow-up video:

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max



Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Prosser notes this model is a PVT (product valuation test) model, so likely reflective of the final iPhone 12's design. PVT is used to verify mass production yield when manufactured at full speed.

In the latest FPT video, Prosser shows off screenshots from within the iPhone's settings menu which reveal a toggle for LiDAR camera to help with autofocus and subject detection for video and Night Mode. It also shows video recording modes for 4K 120FPS and 4K 240FPS, the latter for Slow Mo, as well as an enhanced Night Mode setting.

According to the video, we can only confirm that the 6.7-inch PVT model has LiDAR, so it's unclear if this feature carries over to the other models.

The video also reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has an 'Enable High refresh Rate' setting as well as an 'Enable Adaptive Refresh Rate' setting, suggesting the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 120Hz screen, as well as an adaptive mode to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on what's on the screen. According to reports, around half of the PVT iPhone 12 models in circulation have this feature, which suggests Apple is still testing the feature with a mind to include in the iPhone 12.

Prosser also shared filmed video of the PVT device running iOS and showing off all of the aforementioned features and settings. You can check it out below, five minutes into the video: