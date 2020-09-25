iPhone 12 lineup confirmed by leaked Apple Silicone Case stickers

What you need to know
- A new iPhone 12 leak has confirmed the entire lineup.
- A photo reveals stickers for Apple's official silicone cases.
- It confirms the names of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
New leaked images from Twitter leaker DuaniRui have confirmed the iPhone 12 lineup in its entirety.
As per the images, stickers for Apple's Silicone Cases for the iPhone 12 have confirmed that there will be four models in three different sizes, as has been suggested in several previous reports.
The images reveal Silicone Cases for the following models:
- 5.4-inch - iPhone 12 mini
- 6.1-inch - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- 6.7-inch - iPhone 12 Pro Max
One user pointed out the strange looking lowercase 'm' in the iPhone 12 'mini' moniker, however this is standard practice from Apple. Both the iPad mini and Mac mini use lowercase letters for 'mini.' the rest of the stickers themselves also look pretty authentic.
The leak would appear to confirm everything we've been hearing about the iPhone 12 for several months now regarding four new models of iPhone in three different sizes.
Most notably, Apple's diminuitive Phone 12 mini, which is proving to be extremely popular, drawing lots of excitement from readers in the run-up to the iPhone 12 launch.
When is the iPhone 12 release date?
We don't know offically, but in the last few days, three separate reports have all pegged Apple's iPhone 12 event for October 13, with an iPhone 12 release date of October 16 for pre-orders and shipping to commence the following week.
Two anonymous carrier sources have revealed this date to Apple outlets, and serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser has confirmed this is the date he too was given. Previously Prosser hadn't committed to a day, noting only the iPhone 12 would be announced week-commencing October 12.
