A new report says that iPhone 12 users may be experiencing issues when it comes to displaying and receiving SMS messages, particularly from Android users.

As reported by MacRumors:

Since the release of the new iPhone 12 models, many new iPhone owners have been running into problems with the Messages app. There are complaints from users who aren't seeing SMS messages from friends, are missing text messages in group chats, and who aren't getting notifications when text messages are incoming.

MR notes that it is unclear at this stage whether the issues is related to iPhone 12, or a recent iOS 14 version, but that "the majority of complaints appear to be from iPhone 12 owners."

Problems reported include SMS message simply not appearing when sent from Android devices, one user complaining that having just upgraded to an iPhone 12, they had not received messages in a group chat from an Android user, despite them appearing on the sender's device.

Another cited the same problem, saying "It seems I'm having issues in group threads only when it has android users", noting that none of the conversations they were in had been making any sense in the last few days.

The report notes that some users are also reporting issues receiving standalone messages outside of group chats, and further issues where messages are received but without a notification.

One possible fix for Verizon users floated involves downloading the Verizon Message+ app if you're on that network or resetting your iPhone's network settings, which seems to have worked for at least one user. Otherwise, you might have to wait for a fix from either Apple or your respective carrier.

Are you having similar issues? Or have you found a working fix? Let us know!