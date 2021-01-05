As reported by 9to5Mac , a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that the new iPhone 12 models accounted for 76% of new iPhone sales from October through November.

Compared to last year's launch of iPhone 11 models, which accounted for 69% of sales in the period after the launch, the four iPhone 12 models did even better, with 76% of sales. However, there was no clear leader among the new models, with sales evenly distributed among iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Max. In contrast, in 2019, iPhone 11 had an incredible 39% of sales, with iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max combining for only 30% of sales.

The iPhone 12 was the most popular new iPhone, making up 27% of sales. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max each made up about 20% of new iPhone sales in the United States.

Mike Levin, CIRP Partner and cofounder, says that the iPhone 12 mini only accounted for 6% of sales and "likely disappointed Apple."

"The new iPhone mini likely disappointed Apple with only 6% of sales in the period ... It has most of the same features as the other iPhone 12 models, in a smaller form factor for $699. Its share was just above that of iPhone XR, launched in 2018 and now priced at $499, the one-year old iPhone 11, now selling for $599, and the 2nd generation iPhone SE, launched in April 2020 at $399. It seems that its higher price point compared to those three models limited the iPhone 12 mini appeal."

So far, it still appears that those interested in a new iPhone are mostly opting for the iPhone 12 over the iPhone 12 mini.