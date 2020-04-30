Jon Prosser has taken to Twitter to reveal what he says are the prices for the iPhone 12 lineup, and they might surprise you.

Prosser previously took to Twitter at the start of April to reveal the four prototype iPhones he says that Apple is working on. There are four devices ranging in size from a 5.4" device, all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a whopping 6.7".

His latest leak tells us the prices for these, and reconfirms the specs for each:

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649



6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749



6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999



6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

That's right, if Prosser's sources are correct (and they have been so far), Apple's cheapest iPhone 12 will only cost $649. Now of course, that won't get you to Apple's most recent triple-camera configuration, or the shiny LiDAR scanner from the iPad Pro, but it will get you 5G capability and two cameras. The larger version of that same iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch version will reportedly cost $749.

The iPhone 12 'Pro' lineup gets you more features including the triple-camera configuration plus Apple's new LiDAR sensor. Prosser says those will be priced at $999 and $1,099 for the 6.1 and 6.7-inch models respectively. A Prosser notes:

The 6.1" iPhone 12 is obviously a follow-up to the current $700 6.1" iPhone 11 - so technically, the 6.1" 12 model is increasing in price.

With Samsung rattling off $1,400 phones like it's nothing, many prospective customers might be surprised to see that Apple isn't pushing the boat out with its own pricing structure. And whilst a thousand dollars is still an awful lot of money to drop on a phone, you could certainly pay more for less. What do you think of these price points? Let us know!