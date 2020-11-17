A new report says that Apple's iPhone 12 suppliers are seeing gaining momentum for Pro model components.

According to DigiTimes:

Component shipment momentum for iPhone 12 series continues to strengthen, with order visibility for VCM (voice coil motor) components for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models clear through at least the end of 2020, according to VCM supply chain sources.

The report says specifically that Japanese suppliers Alps and Mitsumi, the two main VCM suppliers for iPhone 12, expect their overall iPhone 12 shipments to be higher than for the iPhone 11, and that Taiwanese producers of the components are "busy" processing orders.

The report further states that demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max has been "stronger-than-expected."

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was released Friday, November 13, alongside the iPhone 12 mini following an announcement in October.

According to another report, DigiTimes says that the "robust" sales of the iPhone 12 may help to spur the smartphone market in 2021, as more people look to upgrade to 5G-capable devices.

DigiTimes also reported on Tuesday that PCB suppliers for iPhone 12 "are set to enjoy a strong fourth quarter of 2020 with their sales growth momentum to carry on through first-quarter 2021", with companies like Zhen Ding Technology and Compeq Manufacturing "likely" to hit record levels of revenue in Q4 of 2020.

All three reports point to a great start for the iPhone 12, all four models of which are now available from Apple and various carriers.