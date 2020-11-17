What you need to know
- A new report says that component orders for the iPhone 12 Pro lineup is gaining momentum.
- Specifically, suppliers of the phone's voice coil motors (VCM) have clear visibility through the end of 2020, and that overall, shipments will be higher than the iPhone 11.
A new report says that Apple's iPhone 12 suppliers are seeing gaining momentum for Pro model components.
According to DigiTimes:
Component shipment momentum for iPhone 12 series continues to strengthen, with order visibility for VCM (voice coil motor) components for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models clear through at least the end of 2020, according to VCM supply chain sources.
The report says specifically that Japanese suppliers Alps and Mitsumi, the two main VCM suppliers for iPhone 12, expect their overall iPhone 12 shipments to be higher than for the iPhone 11, and that Taiwanese producers of the components are "busy" processing orders.
The report further states that demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max has been "stronger-than-expected."
The iPhone 12 Pro Max was released Friday, November 13, alongside the iPhone 12 mini following an announcement in October.
According to another report, DigiTimes says that the "robust" sales of the iPhone 12 may help to spur the smartphone market in 2021, as more people look to upgrade to 5G-capable devices.
DigiTimes also reported on Tuesday that PCB suppliers for iPhone 12 "are set to enjoy a strong fourth quarter of 2020 with their sales growth momentum to carry on through first-quarter 2021", with companies like Zhen Ding Technology and Compeq Manufacturing "likely" to hit record levels of revenue in Q4 of 2020.
All three reports point to a great start for the iPhone 12, all four models of which are now available from Apple and various carriers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple celebrates 40 years of Cork campus and its community
Apple has today published a feature celebrating 40 years of community at its Cork campus in Ireland.
Concept imagines an iMac Pro inspired by the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR
A new concept shows how Apple could take elements from the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR to create an incredible iMac Pro.
Apple Podcasts can now be embedded in web pages for easy listening
Apple has made it easier than ever for podcasters to give listeners an easier way to do just that – listen.
Leather cases give the iPhone 12 Pro a sophisticated look and feel
If you like the idea of protecting your gorgeous iPhone 12 Pro without taking away from its sophisticated design, consider a fine leather case. These beautifully crafted leather cases will only add distinction and charm to an already impressive smartphone.