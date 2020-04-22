We've heard tons and tons of rumors about whether Apple will get its flagship iPhones out the door in September this year, as would be the norm. But ignoring all of that, can we just take a moment to enjoy this concept. And by enjoy, I mean drool over. Good.

Rumors of an iPhone 12 Pro based on a design language borrowed from iPad Pro have been around for weeks. And before that, rumors of a return to the iPhone 4 design were popular as well. This new concept from Róbert Hallon of svetapple.sk is based on all of those rumors, including those that bring a LiDAR Scanner to an iPhone for the first time.

Hallon has based the concept on details shared by leaker Jon Prosser over the weekend, giving us an up-to-date look at what we can hopefully expect when Tim Cook and Phil Schiller put virtual sneaker to virtual stage later this year. My fingers are most definitely crossed. Toes too.