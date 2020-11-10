What you need to know
- Videographer Andy To got his hands on an iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- He took the new cameras to Oakland.
- The result is a sweet cinematic video showing off To's home town.
Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro Max goes on sale later this week but some lucky people already have their hands on the biggest iPhone ever made. One of those people is videographer Andy To, and there was only ever going to be one outcome – some sweet video.
To took the hottest iPhone yet to his hometown of Oakland, California, and did what he does best. The result is some gorgeous cinematic footage showing Oakland off to the fullest.
Check it out and see for yourself.
It's fair to say that the footage looks great, although iPhone's trademark lens flare does get a little distracting at times.
Last week I flew back home to Oakland with the new iPhone 12 Pro MAX to capture a visual story of the town
This whole video was shot on HDR video mode If you'd like to watch this in HDR you have to use a HDR compatible device. Also my second time uploading in HDR (it's kinda underexposed for some reason)
No external lenses used
Shot at 4K 60FPS / 4K 24 FPS
Edited on Final Cut Pro (Laptop)
No drones were used
Does this get you excited for iPhone 12 Pro Max's arrival this Friday? Or do you think the standard iPhone 12 Pro or even iPhone 12 would have been able to do Oakland just as much justice? We have the comments for a reason, folks!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
