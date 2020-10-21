What you need to know
- The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be released next month.
- New filings have confirmed it has a smaller capacity battery compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
- Despite this, both offer the same performance.
Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro Max will be released to the public next month, but new filings have revealed that the biggest iPhone 12 in the lineup will offer the same battery performance as the previous model despite the battery being slightly smaller.
As reported by MacRumors:
Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a 3,687 mAh battery, which is around 7% less capacity than the 3,969 mAh battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to a regulatory filing published by TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the FCC.
The regulatory filing, spotted by MacRumors, also lists the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6GB of RAM as seen in benchmark results last week.
As the report notes, the new filing confirms a rumor prior to release which stated the iPhone 12 Pro Max would ship with a battery of exactly this size.
More importantly, it confirms that like the iPhone 12, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts the same battery performance as last year's model, despite being smaller in capacity.
According to Apple's website, both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the new iPhone 12 Pro Max are good for up to 20 hours of video playback, up to 12 hours of streamed video playback, and up to 80 hours of audio.
As reported yesterday, the iPhone 12's battery is also smaller than iPhone 11 but offers the same (if not better) in terms of usage time. The measure likely reflects efficiency improvements achieved by Apple's A14 chip.
