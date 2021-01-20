"Apple's next-generation iPhones slated for launch in the second half of 2021 will all come with sensor-shift stabilization technology, according to industry sources," the story preview reads.

As reported by DigiTimes (via MacRumors ), Apple may bring its sensor-shift optical image stabilization technology, which is currently reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro Max , to its entire iPhone 13 lineup this fall.

This news matches that from a report earlier this month which also predicts the entire iPhone 13 lineup will get the camera technology from the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple's iPhone 13, which is expected to debut in the normal window later this year, is rumored to be getting the iPhone 12 Pro Max's camera sensors rolled out across the entire lineup, including the regular iPhone 13 and 13 mini. The two lower-spec phones will still have a dual-camera configuration, but packing the beefier lens from Apple's current 12 Pro Max. From the report: As Ross notes, the lower-end iPhone 13 models will get the good camera from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and sensor size will increase on the iPhone 13 Pro-lineup.

As explained on Apple's iPhone 12 Pro website, sensor-shift stabilization had been a technology reserved for DSLR cameras before the company brought it to the phone.

Until now, sensor‑shift stabilization was only on DSLR cameras. This is the first time it's been adapted for iPhone. Whether you're shooting video of your kids as you chase them around the park or holding your iPhone out the window on a bumpy road, you'll get more precise stabilization than ever.

Better stabilization will make for better videos and photos across the entire iPhone lineup.