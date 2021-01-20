What you need to know
- The sensor-shift optical stabilization technology currently featured in the iPhone 12 Pro Max may come to all iPhone 13 models this fall.
As reported by DigiTimes (via MacRumors), Apple may bring its sensor-shift optical image stabilization technology, which is currently reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, to its entire iPhone 13 lineup this fall.
"Apple's next-generation iPhones slated for launch in the second half of 2021 will all come with sensor-shift stabilization technology, according to industry sources," the story preview reads.
This news matches that from a report earlier this month which also predicts the entire iPhone 13 lineup will get the camera technology from the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple's iPhone 13, which is expected to debut in the normal window later this year, is rumored to be getting the iPhone 12 Pro Max's camera sensors rolled out across the entire lineup, including the regular iPhone 13 and 13 mini. The two lower-spec phones will still have a dual-camera configuration, but packing the beefier lens from Apple's current 12 Pro Max.
From the report:
As Ross notes, the lower-end iPhone 13 models will get the good camera from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and sensor size will increase on the iPhone 13 Pro-lineup.
As explained on Apple's iPhone 12 Pro website, sensor-shift stabilization had been a technology reserved for DSLR cameras before the company brought it to the phone.
Until now, sensor‑shift stabilization was only on DSLR cameras. This is the first time it's been adapted for iPhone. Whether you're shooting video of your kids as you chase them around the park or holding your iPhone out the window on a bumpy road, you'll get more precise stabilization than ever.
Better stabilization will make for better videos and photos across the entire iPhone lineup.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple still can't keep up with iPhone 12 Pro demand
Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty says that Apple has slashed 2M iPhone 12 mini units so it can try to keep up with iPhone 12 Pro demand.
Linux now 'completely usable' on M1 Mac mini
Corellium's Chris Wade says Linux is now "completely usable" on the M1 Mac mini when booting from a USB stick.
Apple could announce first-ever $100B quarter at January earnings call
Multiple reports note that Apple could announce its first-ever quarter with $100 billion sales.
Simplify your routine with a wallet case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max
Lighten up your pockets with an ultra-convenient wallet case for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. There's plenty of styles available, from classic leather folios to modern card cases.