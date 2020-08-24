You may think your iPhone — your any phone really — is water proof... but it isn't. It isn't even really water resistant, not for all water, not all the time. It's…. complicated. But I'm going to explain to you why that is, what you can do about it, and most importantly, what Apple could do about it with the iPhone 12 — or the iPhone after that. I'll even toss in a Shyamalan twist in at the end. A good one from the first few films. (Yes, seriously.)

Resistance is Futile Water resistance is technically: particulate and liquid ingress protection. In other words, any kind of dust or debris or coffee or cola or whatever. But, for most people, most of the time, the high order bit is… yeah… water resistance. Meaning, if my phone or other device gets rained on or spilled on, splashed or doused, dropped in the sink or toilet, pool or lake, will it die like Sean Bean's character in… pretty much everything ever, or will it manage to survive, like… well, Mr. Bean in pretty much everything. Because it can legit be the difference between having to make an AppleCare+ or insurance claim, paying for a costly repair or even more costly recovery or replacement, or just rinsing it off, drying it off, and going about your day. Now, there is a system that supposedly classifies and certifies levels of water resistance — the IP or Ingress Protection, sometimes called International Protection, standard. And I say supposedly because it costs money to get certified, so not all companies do it for all devices, and some of the classifications are left open for the companies themselves to set — which may sound like a student making and grading their own test. And, lastly, just because a device has a certain level of water resistance doesn't mean it resists all water, or all liquids equally, or that it'll even maintain that level of resistance over time because — and I mean, you had to know this was coming — resistance is futile. Test Solutions

Now, some phones aren't water resistant at all. Yeah, even in 2020. For example, the first few foldable phones we've seen from Samsung and Motorola, the Fold and the Flip and the RAZR. They use hinge and screen technology that just simply can't be made water resistant at this time. And, I'm curious if that even matters to you? Let me know in the comments. Other phones are physically, technically water resistant in every possible way, but just not certified or marketed as such. For example, with the iPhone 6s, Apple used seals and gaskets that added a considerable amount of water resistance to the device. But, Apple never went through the process to get an IP rating. They never even announced it as a feature. It was just a test to see how well those seals and gaskets would work to reduce damage and support incidents. And then, Apple used the results and the data to improve the process and make the iPhone 7 officially, certifiably, marketably water resistant. More on that in a hot 3.5mm headphone jack minute. And, just last month, OnePlus decided not to go to the expense of certifying the brand new OnePlus Nord as water resistant… even though they went to all the trouble of making it that way… anyway. So, then, what do those certifications even mean? And what does any of this have to do with the iPhone 12? Ingress Protection Ok, so, unlike the iPhone 6s, with the iPhone 7, Apple did certify and market as water resistant. Up on stage. In the keynote. The whole tentpole bit. IP67, to be specific. With the iPhone XS, Apple took that resistance even further, to IP68. And with the iPhone 11 Pro, to… an even better IP68. Secret decoder ringing that all out, IP is the Ingress Protection scale I mentioned at the beginning. 6 is the particulate rating and 7 or 8 is the liquid rating. Particulate is really straight forward. 6 is as high as you can go and means, basically that it's dust tight: Dust can't enter, even in a vacuum. The liquid scale is… wonkier. It goes up to 9 but the numbers aren't cumulative, so you don't have to pass a lower one, for say, stream or jet protection, just to pass the higher one, and it…kinda zigzags along the way. There are also letters for like oil protection, or voltage, or quote unquote weather. But for phones we're just focusing on the numbers here. 7 means it's protected against immersion in water up to one meter at normal pressure for 30 minutes. But 8… 8 basically means… whatever the hell the vendor wants it to mean. For the iPhone XS and iPhone 11, Apple wanted it to mean 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. And for the iPhone 11 Pro, 4 meters for 30 minutes. Now, there's just a lot that needs to be explained here. Under water