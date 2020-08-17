What you need to know
- There's a new iPhone 12 trailer concept in town.
- This one shows us iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- Four cameras, a 120Hz display, and those lovely, lovely squared-off sides are included.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro might not be coming until October – maybe, probably? – but whenever they do land they're sure to be very pretty handsets indeed. The concepts we've already seen show that and the return of squared-off edges – just like iPad Pro – is enough to get my Apple juice flowing. There's another concept showing those edges off, along with plenty more, too.
Offered up via YouTube and ConceptsiPhone, this new concept shows iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max off in all their glory. Or, at least, what we expect them to look like. Some of the features shown in this video might be up for debate, but I think we can all agree right here, right now, that the 2020 iPhones will look more like an iPhone 4 than an iPhone 6. And I'm very much here for that!
Squared edges are in, but the 120Hz display this concept shows might not be. We've heard various conflicting reports on that front so we'll have to keep our ears to the ground for more news there. I'd expect more concrete information about that and other specs in the coming weeks.
But for now, I'd suggest kicking back and enjoying the video. Just imagine how many times you won't drop this thing because it isn't built like a bar of soap!
