Hi, Speed iPhone 12 Affordable power iPhone 11 The iPhone 12 features Apple's next generation A14 Bionic chip and will work with 5G networks. The camera improvements include bigger sensors, Night Mode and Deep Fusion on the front-facing TrueDepth camera, and Dolby Vision video recording. It will also work with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. From $799 at Apple Pros A14 Bionic chip

New MagSafe accessories

Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR

Improved camera, including TrueDepth Night Mode and Deep Fusion

5G network compatible Cons Expensive

Battery life is about the same Apple is still keeping the iPhone 11 as an affordable option for many people. While it is last-gen tech, the A13 Bionic is still plenty fast for most people, and you have the Ultra Wide lens and Night Mode and Deep Fusion on the rear-cameras. The battery will last you most of the day, but keep in mind you won't have 5G, MagSafe, or an OLED screen. From $599 at Apple Pros A13 Bionic chip is still powerful

17 hour battery life

Very affordable price

Still has great cameras Cons Last gen

Still uses LCD screen

Incompatible with MagSafe accessorise

No 5G connectivity

TrueDepth Camera doesn't have Night Mode or Deep Fusion

While the iPhone 12 is the latest and greatest from Apple, it still has a relatively high price point for a lot of folks, so the iPhone 11 may be more appealing. And while the iPhone 11 isn't a bad phone, it's still last year's tech, so it will have some shortcomings when compared to the new iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: The breakdown

When it comes to iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11, the real question you should ask yourself is whether or not you need the latest and greatest, or if you would be OK with a phone that is already over one year old. For most people, the idea of a cheaper iPhone is a big draw, but keep in mind that you'll be missing out on a few things, especially 5G and MagSafe, which you get with the iPhone 12 line (including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max).

iPhone 12 iPhone 11 Cost From $799 From $599 Screen 6.1-inch 6.1-inch 5G Network Yes No Processor A14 Bionic A13 Bionic Display Super Retina XDR OLED Display Liquid Retina HD LCD Display Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB 64GB/128GB/256GB Colors Blue, Green, PRODUCT(RED), White, and Black Purple, Yellow, Green, Black, White, PRODUCT(RED) Face ID Yes Yes Touch ID No No Battery 17 hours 17 hours Water resistant Yes, up to 6 meters for 30 minutes Yes, up to 2 meters for 30 minutes MagSafe Yes No Charging Lightning, Qi, and MagSafe Wireless Charging Lightning and Qi Wireless Charging Fast Charge Yes Yes Camera Lenses 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide Night Mode Yes, both rear and TrueDepth Camera Only rear cameras Deep Fusion Yes, both rear and TrueDepth Camera Only rear cameras OIS Yes Yes 4K Video Yes Yes Night Mode Time-lapse Yes No Dolby Vision video recording Yes, up to 30fps No

If you must choose one between the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11, we're going to go with the iPhone 12. This will be the first iPhone that will be able to use 5G networks across all major carriers, which means blazing fast download speeds (as long as 5G is in your area). However, with the addition of 5G, the battery life for the iPhone 12 won't be much better than the iPhone 11 because Apple rates both at 17 hours. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display also means you get a screen that is capable of true blacks and vivid colors like never before, which you simply just don't get with LCD. And of course, the A14 Bionic means that the iPhone 12 will be faster and zippier over the iPhone 11.

With the debut of MagSafe for iPhone 12, you're also going to have more options when it comes to charging and accessories. The iPhone 12 will still charge via a Lightning cable and Qi wireless chargers, but MagSafe takes it to a whole other level. With MagSafe, the iPhone 12 devices have a ring of magnets on the back that serve as the backbone for the MagSafe ecosystem. Because of this ring, accessories and MagSafe chargers easily line up and attach to the back of your iPhone 12. MagSafe chargers can do up to 15W output and cases and accessories like wallets can snap on. There will also be plenty of third-party MagSafe accessories that will change how you accessorize and charge.

The iPhone 12 also has many notable camera improvements, such as bigger sensors, ProRAW, and even Night Mode Time-lapse. The TrueDepth camera on the front of the iPhone 12 can now do Night Mode and Deep Fusion as well, unlike the iPhone 11. And for video recording, the iPhone 12 can do Dolby Vision videos at 30FPS.

However, the iPhone 11 is still a very good device that can run iOS 14, and it's $200 less than the iPhone 12, so it's a good option to pick up if you're on a budget. Despite being last-gen, the A13 Bionic is a very capable processor, and the cameras are not too shabby — you still get the Ultra Wide lens, along with Night Mode and Deep Fusion.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Should you upgrade?

If you have an iPhone 11 right now, then I don't think you should upgrade to the iPhone 12 for marginal spec bumps. The iPhone 11 is still a great phone with iOS 14, and the specs are still powerful, all things considered. Honestly, if you're on an iPhone 11, then perhaps the better upgrade would be to an iPhone 12 Pro, but that's entirely up to you. Sometimes just grabbing a new iPhone 11 case could make your phone feel fresh and new.

However, if you are still on an iPhone XS or earlier, then i believe the iPhone 12 would be a significant upgrade. You'll be getting a slightly bigger screen with the Ultra Wide lens, Night Mode, 5G, MagSafe, and more.

Our pick iPhone 12 The latest and greatest The iPhone 12 features 5G, MagSafe, a beautiful and crisp OLED screen for the Super Retina XDR display, and lots of camera improvements. It's unfortunate that the battery life wasn't improved. From $799 at Apple

Affordable power iPhone 11 When you're on a budget The iPhone 11 may be a year old, but it's still a very good phone with iOS 14, the A13 Bionic chip, powerful camera capabilities, and you just can't beat that price, considering all that you're getting. From $599 at Apple