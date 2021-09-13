Apple could experience another record-breaking fiscal year in 2022, thanks to the iPhone 13.

In an investor note seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee speculated on what to expect from Apple's "California Streaming" event tomorrow as well as what the iPhone 13 and a potential update to the iPhone SE could do for Apple's financial performance next year.

The analyst says that the ongoing performance of the iPhone 12 lineup will help the company meet its estimates in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"In our view, Apple has already guided to F4Q quite conservatively," Chatterjee writes. "We think can still meet its conservative guidance based on existing momentum on iPhone 12 sales, as well as momentum in Mac and iPad sales, and a normal shipping timeline towards late September will imply upside to consensus estimates."

Chatterjee also speculates that the company could release a new version of the iPhone SE in 2022. That, in addition to the iPhone 13 lineup, could maintain the stellar financial performance the company has experienced since the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

Even though the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro marked the peak of 5G smartphone volumes, Chatterjee still believes that investors should be excited for the iPhone 13. He says a combination of the iPhone 13 and a new iPhone SE model in 2022 could lead volumes to "equal or exceed the already record year expected" for iPhone volumes in 2021.

However, the analyst does say that Apple's recent 30% growth with its services is "unsustainable," especially as COVID-19 restrictions ease around the world.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and 3rd generation AirPods at its "California Streaming" event tomorrow.