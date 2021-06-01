Multiple sources are sharing information that claims to show the battery capacities for the iPhone 13 lineup that would mean a huge jump in capacity across the board over iPhone 12.

Multiple users on Weibo have shared images reportedly showing models of battery that will feature in the next iPhone, expected to debut later this year.

The information, contained within the depicted table shows three sizes of battery, 4352mAh, 3095mAh, and 2406mAh.

The current iPhone battery lineup is as follows:

As you can see, these new figures claiming to show the iPhone 13's battery lineup would represent a fairly major jump in size for each model, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It is certainly not unreasonable to think that Apple would increase the performance of its iPhone battery with the new model this year. However, there are reasons to take the figures with a pinch of salt. Firstly, they are, of course, unofficial, and whilst they have been shared by multiple Weibo users there is no clear information to link them to these batteries to the iPhone 13. The information was also shared by prominent Apple leaker l0vetodream on Twitter with the caption "wooo amazing!" This could lend weight to the rumor, but LTD has previously shared information like this sarcastically or to mislead fake leakers who copy his work.

With rumors that Apple is working on a 120Hz display for the next iPhone and a new A15 chip, more battery power is certainly the order of the day and rumors the next iPhone might be slightly thicker than current models could indeed indicate Apple is planning to bring beefier batteries to iPhone 13. With a rumored September launch window, we don't have too long to wait.