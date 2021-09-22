New battery life tests of the iPhone 13 have confirmed Apple's claims that its new best iPhone will offer serious improvements over the iPhone 12.

Our friends at Tom's Guide have put the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro through its paces with their standardized battery test, continuous web surfing over 5G at 150 nits of screen brightness. The results? Good news all around for iPhone 13 customers:

The regular iPhone 13 saw a fairly big jump in battery life to 10 hours and 33 minutes, compared to just 8:25 for the iPhone 12. The Samsung Galaxy S21 was slightly behind at 9:53. The iPhone 13 mini fared better but not by as big a margin. The new mini lasted for 8 hours and 41 minutes, while last year's iPhone 12 mini notched 7:28. Still, we'll take the increase as battery life has been one of the mini's biggest flaws. Things look even better for the iPhone 13 Pro, which has the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 13. The Pro endured for a very impressive 11:41, which is over a 2.5-hour increase over the iPhone 12 Pro. This is one of the longest-lasting 5G phones we've tested in the last year. The Galaxy S21 Plus endured for just 9:50.

Tom's Guide notes that the new battery champ, as expected, is the iPhone 13 Pro Max that gave 12 hours and 13 minutes of continuous use, up from 10:53 from the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year. That means that Apple's iPhone 13 offers improved battery life across the board not only compared to Apple's iPhone 12 but also some of the best competing Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy range.

The iPhone 13 is available for pre-order right now and will be launched in stores on Friday. You can see a roundup of the best iPhone 13 pre-order deals here.