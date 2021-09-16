Apple's iPhone 13 cases begin arriving to customers

Apple has released a new lineup of Silicon, Leather, and Clear cases for the iPhone 13 lineup. We got our hands on the Leather case for the iPhone 13 mini in the new Sequoia Green color. You can check it out in a couple of photos below:

While preorders for the iPhone 13 lineup don't go live until Friday, September 17 at 5:00 AM PDT, Apple's own MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 have started to arrive for customers.

All of the cases seem to be arriving for customers ahead of the iPhone 13 preorder day. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also posted to Twitter showing that he had already received his case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 cases from Apple have started arriving pic.twitter.com/cDPZ7tb70g — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 15, 2021

Stephen Rhodes from Appleinsider also got his hands on his iPhone 13 Pro case and tried putting his iPhone 12 Pro in it. From the photos, you can see just how enormous the new camera module is on the iPhone 13 Pro when compared to the last generation of iPhone.

Just got an iPhone 13 Pro case, put it on my 12 Pro…@siracusa may have had a point about this camera bump #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8J5NJUEX1h — Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) September 16, 2021

Preorders for the iPhone 13 lineup will kick off on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 AM PDT. They will go on sale the following Friday, September 24.