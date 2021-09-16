Apple's iPhone 13 cases begin arriving to customers

What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 cases have started to arrive for customers.
- The cases have started to arrive ahead of preorders going live for the iPhone 13.
- Preorders will go live for the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 AM PDT.
Apple's MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 have started to arrive for customers.
While preorders for the iPhone 13 lineup don't go live until Friday, September 17 at 5:00 AM PDT, Apple's own MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 have started to arrive for customers.
Apple has released a new lineup of Silicon, Leather, and Clear cases for the iPhone 13 lineup. We got our hands on the Leather case for the iPhone 13 mini in the new Sequoia Green color. You can check it out in a couple of photos below:
All of the cases seem to be arriving for customers ahead of the iPhone 13 preorder day. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also posted to Twitter showing that he had already received his case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Stephen Rhodes from Appleinsider also got his hands on his iPhone 13 Pro case and tried putting his iPhone 12 Pro in it. From the photos, you can see just how enormous the new camera module is on the iPhone 13 Pro when compared to the last generation of iPhone.
Preorders for the iPhone 13 lineup will kick off on Friday, September 17 at 5:00 AM PDT. They will go on sale the following Friday, September 24.
